Mrs. Erna (Tootsie) Price

Funeral services for Erna Tootsie Price will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with Brother Dennis Robinson officiating. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Price, age 84, of Collinsville, passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Brookdale Senior Living.

Tootsie was a member of Pine Forest Baptist Church in Collinsville. She worked at West Lauderdale Elementary School for 30 years as an education assistant.

Survivors include her children, Patti Brown (Steve) of Collinsville, Ricky Price (Sally) of Duffee, Penni Price of Huntsville, AL, Randy Price of Franklin, TN, Ronny Price (Cissy) of Quitman, and Peggi Usher (Michael) of Madison, MS. Her grandchildren, Stacey Miller (Mark) of Cookeville, TN, Kaleb Price of Atlanta, GA, Charlee Zimmermann (Derek) of Columbia, MO, Alex Usher of Madison, MS, Steven Brown II of Collinsville, and Chris Brown (Mandy) of Bowling Green, KY. Great Grandchildren are Zoe, Naomi, Lucy and Lily Zimmermann, Max Miller, Adron and Dalton Brown. Her special sister, Ruth Barham. Her best friend, Peggy McKinion, cherished family friends Rafaela and Dago Melendez, and her dear Ms. Nell Lewis-caregiver-compassionate friend – adopted Price family member for life.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lewis Price, Grandson, Joshua Lewis Price, mother, Effie Taylor, grandmother, Ida Cremeen, sister, Millie Pellicci, and special brother-in-law, O C Barham.

Mrs. Price’s favorite things in life were wildflowers, dogs, horses, little kids, elderly people, and good food.

Pallbearers will be Bill Barham, Bob Barham, Bruce Barham, Beth Barham, Steve Clark, Dago Melendez, Mark Miller, and B.J. Barham.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 21, 2021, from 10:00 until 11:15 a.m. at the funeral home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721