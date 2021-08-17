Rising COVID cases lead to changes at West Lauderdale Elementary

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - West Lauderdale Elementary School is switching to distance learning as COVID cases are on the rise in the school.

“[We’re] trying to avoid an outbreak in the school district, so we’re just trying to be proactive on that end,” said Dr. DeShannon Davis, the assistant human resource director and COVID liaison for the Lauderdale County School District. “We monitor our numbers daily of every school in our school district, and we just felt like at this time, that was the best thing to do for West Lauderdale Elementary.”

In the meantime, deep cleaning will be taking place at the school. Students will return on Friday, August 27.

“We know that’s not ideal to start on the last day of the week, but we do want to get those students back and start that educational process again so we felt like returning on a Friday was our best option,” Dr. Davis explained.

Starting on Wednesday, parents will be able to pick up instructional materials at West Lauderdale Elementary for their children.

“It’s a short term goal of ours to keep education just flowing, and through these packets, we hope to not stop the educational process,” Dr. Davis said. “But we know that what’s best for those kids is to be back in front of those teachers, and we’re going to try to do that as soon as possible, but we want to make sure our environment is clean first.”

The distance learning does NOT apply to West Lauderdale Middle nor High School, just for the elementary school.

