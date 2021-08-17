Advertisement

Sewell in Selma to introduce John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act

Rep. Terri Sewell used the Edmund Pettus Bridge as the backdrop for the introduction of the...
Rep. Terri Sewell used the Edmund Pettus Bridge as the backdrop for the introduction of the John R. Lewis Voting Advancement Act on Aug. 17, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - With the historic Edmund Pettus Bridge as her backdrop, U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell on Tuesday announced the introduction of the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which she’ll work to pass through Congress.

“As a native of Selma and the Representative of Alabama’s Civil Rights District I knew there was no place more befitting,” Sewell said of the location for her announcement.

Lewis, a Troy native and longtime U.S. congressman representing Georgia, died in 2020. He was among those injured by police as he attempted to cross the bridge in 1965 in a march to the state Capitol to demand equal voting rights. The incident, known as Bloody Sunday, led to the passage of the federal Voting Rights Act of 1965.

“Fifty-six years ago, brave Foot Soldiers like John Lewis fought, bled, and died on this bridge for our most sacred and fundamental right–the right to vote. I’m proud to be introducing this bill today to restore the full protections of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 which was gutted by the 2013 Supreme Court decision Shelby v. Holder and ensure that our democracy lives up to its ideals of justice and equality for all.”

Sewell has continued to introduce the bill in each new Congress since the Supreme Court’s ruling, recently naming it in Lewis’s honor.

Her office says the House will likely consider the bill for passage during the week of Aug. 23.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Thomas
Man wanted in connection with Aug. 7 homicide
The Meridian Public School District is mourning the loss of two teachers.
2 local teachers died Thursday
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
Johnny Mixtun. 35, arrested and charged with forcible rape
Lauderdale Co. man arrested for rape
The classrooms are ready in Lauderdale County schools.
West Lauderdale Elementary triggers distance learning

Latest News

FILE – This file image shows vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
More protection: US likely to authorize COVID booster shots
The city of Meridian announced Tuesday that Bonita Lakes Park and Northeast Park will close...
Bonita Lakes, Northeast parks to close earlier
While there were no major reports of abuses or fighting in Kabul, many residents have stayed...
Taliban promise women’s rights, security under Islamic rule
At Evergreen Cemetery in Gulfport, the bodies of the three unknown victims of Camille are...
Hurricane Camille victims remembered despite COVID-19 limitations
West Lauderdale Elementary School
Rising COVID cases lead to changes at West Lauderdale Elementary