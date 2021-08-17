State could have higher COVID-19 case count, according to health leader

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The state’s percentage of positive COVID-19 tests is four times more than what health leaders would like it to be. And unfortunately, as one health leader reports, the number may be higher than we think.

As of Monday night the state’s percentage of positive tests was about 22%.

Deputy state health officer, Dr. Karen Landers, said the state does not always receive reports of positive COVID-19 tests people take at home, and that can skew the numbers.

Health care leaders said it’s something you should care about because the percent positive rate shows how easily COVID-19 is spreading where you live.

Landers said if you take a COVID-19 test at home it’s important to make sure the result, if positive, is reported to the state department of health.

“If you have a positive test, please report that to your provider and then the provider will report that to our system. But, due to the numbers we can’t investigate every case of COVID-19 that is reported to us. We just don’t have the resources to do that,” said Dr. Karen Landers.

Landers said another reason it’s important to report a home positive COVID-19 test to your primary provider, is because you may need additional treatment such as monoclonal antibodies and that treatment must be administered in a timely manner to be effective.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.