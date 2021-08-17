A tad less muggy today

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Fred continues to weaken as is moves further inland, but the counter-clockwise circulation around it is providing a more northerly wind for our area. This is ushering slightly drier air into eastern MS and western AL, allowing for a more comfy feel today. So, get outside and enjoy the weather. A spotty afternoon storm could pop-up, but most of us stay dry.

Midweek brings a return of scattered showers and storms, with the threat of storms lingering each day through Friday. Then, it’s like the rain will be cut-off as an upper level dome of High Pressure slides over us and drops an anchor. It’ll help to hinder rain development this weekend & for the start of next week, and it’ll help in heating us up. Highs this weekend will hover around the mid 90s, and this heat will follow us into the start of next week.

