Temporary lane closure on I-20 this week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation will be doing work on the interstate in Lauderdale County this week and it will mean a lane will be temporarily closed.

The work will be done between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. on both Wednesday night, Aug. 18, and Thursday night, Aug. 19.

The left lane of Interstate 20 eastbound at the I-20/59 split will be closed so a guard rail can be repaired.

Drivers are asked to slow down and be on high alert for roadside crews.

