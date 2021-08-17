Temporary lane closure on I-20 this week
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation will be doing work on the interstate in Lauderdale County this week and it will mean a lane will be temporarily closed.
The work will be done between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. on both Wednesday night, Aug. 18, and Thursday night, Aug. 19.
The left lane of Interstate 20 eastbound at the I-20/59 split will be closed so a guard rail can be repaired.
Drivers are asked to slow down and be on high alert for roadside crews.
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.