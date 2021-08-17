West Lauderdale Elementary triggers distance learning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - West Lauderdale Elementary School is switching to distance learning beginning Tuesday August 17.

That’s according to information posted on Twitter by the Lauderdale County School District Monday evening.

The post says the decision was made to prioritize the safety of students and staff following positive COVID-19 cases and quarantine precautions.

Instructional materials will be available for pick up at the school beginning Wednesday August 18.

The district says students will be allowed to return to campus on Friday August 27.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.