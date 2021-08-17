Advertisement

West Lauderdale Elementary triggers distance learning

The classrooms are ready in Lauderdale County schools.
The classrooms are ready in Lauderdale County schools.(matt robin)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - West Lauderdale Elementary School is switching to distance learning beginning Tuesday August 17.

That’s according to information posted on Twitter by the Lauderdale County School District Monday evening.

The post says the decision was made to prioritize the safety of students and staff following positive COVID-19 cases and quarantine precautions.

Instructional materials will be available for pick up at the school beginning Wednesday August 18.

The district says students will be allowed to return to campus on Friday August 27.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Public School District is mourning the loss of two teachers.
2 local teachers died Thursday
Johnny Thomas
Man wanted in connection with Aug. 7 homicide
Some parents are not waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine to be approved for children younger than...
Parents are sneaking underaged children in for vaccines, pediatricians advise against it
Birmingham is no longer the most populated city in Alabama
Holly Brand recognized for winning Miss Mississippi
Meridian celebrates Miss Mississippi winner

Latest News

FILE – This file image shows vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
Sources: US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters at 8 months
Guest tweeted Sunday, in part, “What has happened in Afghanistan is a complete failure that...
State congressman comments on Afghanistan situation
Some parents want more urgency in getting vaccine authorized for children
Some parents want more urgency in getting vaccine authorized for children
Mississippi State campus in Starkville.
30 MSU students displaced from dorm by smoking air conditioner