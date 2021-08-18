Advertisement

2021 Ham Jam Arts Festival cancelled

2021 Ham Jam Arts Festival cancelled
2021 Ham Jam Arts Festival cancelled(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 2021 Ham Jam Arts Festival has been cancelled due to the rise of COVID-19.

This announcement was made by the Community Development Partnership Facebook page late Tuesday night.

The festival was set to be on October 16, but they said to save the date for next year’s festival which will take place on October 15, 2022.

Please call 601-656-1000 for more information.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Thomas
Man wanted in connection with Aug. 7 homicide
The Meridian Public School District is mourning the loss of two teachers.
2 local teachers died Thursday
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
Johnny Mixtun. 35, arrested and charged with forcible rape
Lauderdale Co. man arrested for rape
The classrooms are ready in Lauderdale County schools.
West Lauderdale Elementary triggers distance learning

Latest News

Meridian City Council approves 5 department heads
Meridian City Council approves 5 department heads
Methamphetamine and other illegal substances were seized according to Sheriff Moore.
Multiple felony drug arrests made in Kemper county checkpoint
The rest of this weekend will be on-and-off rainy or even stormy. We'll trend drier and hotter...
Showers and storms increase this week before drying this weekend
Greg Abbott, who was vaccinated in 2020, was isolating in the governor’s mansion in Austin and...
Texas governor tests positive for COVID-19, in ‘good health’