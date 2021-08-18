2021 Ham Jam Arts Festival cancelled

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 2021 Ham Jam Arts Festival has been cancelled due to the rise of COVID-19.

This announcement was made by the Community Development Partnership Facebook page late Tuesday night.

The festival was set to be on October 16, but they said to save the date for next year’s festival which will take place on October 15, 2022.

Please call 601-656-1000 for more information.

