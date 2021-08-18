City of Meridian Arrest Report August 18, 2021
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|HEATHER J HARDWICK
|1982
|5811 MANNING ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|JESSE L HEARNE
|1983
|17574 CHUNKY DUFFEE RD LITTLE ROCK, MS
|DUI OTHER
|MARGIE SANDERS
|1972
|1819 12TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 17, 2021, at 6:00 AM to August 18, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 10:45 AM on August 17, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of North Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.