City of Meridian Arrest Report August 18, 2021

Daily Docket 6
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
HEATHER J HARDWICK19825811 MANNING ST MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
JESSE L HEARNE198317574 CHUNKY DUFFEE RD LITTLE ROCK, MSDUI OTHER
MARGIE SANDERS19721819 12TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 17, 2021, at 6:00 AM to August 18, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 10:45 AM on August 17, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of North Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

