City projects set to continue

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Infrastructure improvements needed for the Queen City were discussed at a city council budget meeting Wednesday.

Phase two of the Highway 80 truck line project, road work in neighborhoods, and staff pay were some of the key budget topics discussed with the city council.

Currently, Public Works are understaffed by at least 24 employees.

Public Works Director, David Hodge, said this is partly due to low pay...A problem he hopes can be solved with the council’s help.

Hodge is 30 days into his new role after being appointed director in July.

He said it’s an exciting time working with his team to improve public works efforts for the city.

“I’m looking forward to helping make improvements to our current process within the city and public works. We have a great leadership team, no doubt. It’s just a matter of getting some of those unfilled positions that we have critically vacant right now filled. And then some of the equipment we’re bringing on board and some people we want to bring in. Working with the leadership we have now, we’re going to make major strides,” said Hodge.

Hodge said he’s assessing everything in the city and will know how to make improvements within the next 69 days.

