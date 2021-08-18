Clarkdale lifts Boil Water Notice

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarkdale Water Association has lifted a self-imposed Boil Water Notice it issued earlier this week for customers on County Road 450, County Road 456, and County Road 514 (between 450 & 456).

Water from the system no longer needs boiling prior to consumption. Multiple tests performed indicate the water meets the standards of the Safe Drinking Water Law.

