Clarkdale lifts Boil Water Notice

By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarkdale Water Association has lifted a self-imposed Boil Water Notice it issued earlier this week for customers on County Road 450, County Road 456, and County Road 514 (between 450 & 456).

Water from the system no longer needs boiling prior to consumption.  Multiple tests performed indicate the water meets the standards of the Safe Drinking Water Law.

