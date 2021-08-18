COVID-19 testing available through MSDH, clinics, hospitals

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - COVID-19 testing is available through the Mississippi State Department of Health, as well as some clinics and hospitals. Click here to schedule an appointment and check availability of testing sites.

Anyone can be tested for COVID-19 at an MSDH site, provided that: You have symptoms of COVID-19 (cough, fever, shortness of breath, sore throat, fatigue, muscle aches, body aches, headache, loss of taste, loss of smell, congestion, nausea, vomiting).



You have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.



You are a student, teacher, or staff member of a K-12 school, college or university.



You work at a licensed child care facility



You are a first responder (police, fire, EMT, etc.)



Because of high demand for testing, please schedule an appointment ahead of time and provide some information about your symptoms. You can also make an appointment at the testing site, but same-day openings may not be available. To schedule an appointment, call 601-496-7200 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday – Saturday) or complete the UMMC COVID-19 online patient screening form.

Other locations not connected to the MSDH also offer testing. Click here to look for a location near you. Always call ahead before visiting to make testing arrangements with these providers.

Free vaccinations are readily available at numerous and convenient locations. Search for one near you. There are vaccine sites in east Mississippi and west Alabama such as CVS and Walgreens pharmacies, Walmart stores, Sam’s Clubs, Winn-Dixie, Health Care on the Go in Meridian and Hill Hospital in York.

