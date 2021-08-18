Graveside services for Ellen Walker Hartman, 56, of Cuba will be held Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Clay Memorial Cemetery in Cuba at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Mike McKee and Rev. Ed Tatum officiating.

Ellen passed away August 16, 2021, at Rush Hospital in Meridian, Mississippi. She was born June 26, 1965.

She enjoyed living life to the fullest, traveling and visiting her friends. Ellen also enjoyed working in the medical field as a registered nurse for many years. She began her medical career as a paramedic and following nursing school she worked as an RN at Hill Hospital in York and later was the Emergency Room manager at Hill Hospital. During her career, she had the privilege of being a travel nurse and came back to serve her community as a hospice nurse. She enjoyed caring for others.

Ellen loved her family and her friends and she is going to be greatly missed.

Survivors include her husband, Leonard Percelle Hartman of Cuba; daughter, Sarah Elizabeth Hartman and her boyfriend, Elliot Williamson of Cuba; like a daughter, Tammany Coleman of Cuba; like a grandchild, Brian McDaniel; father, Ed Walker and Step-mother, Jan of Hattiesburg, MS; brother, David Walker of Macon, GA; cousins, Col. Margaret Gibbs Woods and Embree Walker; dear friends who were like family to her, Andrew and Heather Branham and their children, Taylor, Tinsley, Teagan, and Tallie; and many other friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Judy Walker.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumper Funeral Home of York.