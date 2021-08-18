Favre says it’s not his place to say whether to get vaccinated: ‘That’s why we live in America’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi-grown Super Bowl champion Brett Favre is making news for statements made regarding the coronavirus vaccine.

He made the comments on CNN Tuesday where he was booked after starring in a new PSA warning parents on the dangers of tackle football.

In the PSA, Favre says that it’s not safe for children under 14 to be tackled, suggesting flag football instead.

Towards the end of the interview, Favre was asked why there is a struggle among some athletes when it comes to discussing the COVID-19 vaccine.

Favre said that, in his opinion, it’s because “there is a great deal of uncertainty” about the vaccine and that “you hear one thing one day, and you hear something totally different the next.”

Favre also stated that the vaccines that have been administered over the past year did not go through a years-long human trial study, so, he said, “we’re sort of the human trials, if you will.”

He was pressed on this remark by journalist Kate Bolduan, with her responding that there isn’t really conflicting information that the vaccine is safe and effective.

According to the CDC, the COVID-19 vaccines were evaluated in “tens of thousands of participants” in clinical trials and that they also met the standard to receive emergency use authorization.

“These vaccines have undergone and will continue to undergo the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history,” The CDC notes on their website.

The vaccines, though, have not yet been fully approved by the FDA. Dr. Anthony Fauci said at the beginning of August that he hopes to see the vaccines fully approved by the end of the month.

Favre was then asked by Bolduan if he would urge his players to receive the vaccine and, additionally, if he himself had been vaccinated.

To this, he said that he “would rather not say one way or the other” if he had been vaccinated and that it is not his place to say whether or not to receive the vaccine. He said it’s a matter of choice and “that’s why we live in America.”

He then suggested to those that are concerned about the vaccine to reach out to a medical professional “who has studied that field” and to do their due diligence.

The interview ended with Bolduan stating that the advice of every health official “from the top down” is that the coronavirus vaccine is safe and the only way to end the pandemic.

