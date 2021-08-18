Freight train derails in Russell

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Highway 11 & 80 near Russell, around Betts Radcliff Rd., was closed for a time Wednesday afternoon to allow heavy equipment and crews work to handle a freight train derailment. Even though the road is back open, drivers should still use caution.

The derailment happened about 11:30 a.m. An estimated 15-18 cars derailed in a wooded area near Billy Harper Road. There were no injuries.

There were hazardous materials being hauled in at least two of the cars but none spilled, according to LEMA director, Odie Barrett. The engine also derailed but remained on its wheels.

Crews from Birmingham and Jackson will assist in righting the train. The cause of the derailment was not immediately known.

