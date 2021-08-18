Grace becomes the second hurricane of this season

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Tropical Storm Grace was upgraded to a hurricane Wednesday morning, which makes it the second hurricane of the Atlantic Basin Hurricane Season. Grace is expected to make a landfall Thursday morning along the Yucatan Peninsula. It’ll batter the Yucatan with its hurricane force winds, heavy rain, and storm surge. According to the National Hurricane Center forecast, rainfall estimates of 8-12″ are possible for parts of the Peninsula. Flash flooding is a threat along with the risk for mudslides in Veracruz.

It could weaken into a tropical storm as it moves over the Yucatan, but it’s expected to restrengthen into a hurricane as it moves over the warm waters of the Bay of Campeche by Friday. Then, another landfall across the mainland of Mexico is expected by Friday night. This storm should stay well south of the Texas coast.

