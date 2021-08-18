James Creer announces run for Mississippi Senate

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - James Creer, a longtime member of the Board of Education in Kemper County, announced that he is running for the Senate District 32 seat.

“I think we need somebody representing District 32 that’s going to be able to work across party lines and go down there and do some compromise, and bring what’s best back for District 32 as a whole, and also for the state of Mississippi,” Creer said.

Creer says some of the issues he will focus on if elected includes having a fully funded education system, giving teachers a pay raise that they deserve, infrastructure, and mental health.

“We need to look at the infrastructure, our roads, our bridges, and our highways, and also, mental health is a big issue in the state of Mississippi,” Creer said. “We need more facilities, and we also need to put more money into our mental health.”

Creer is also the community liaison for the Kemper County Sheriff’s Department. He says he loves serving the community and has been an active member in it all his life.

“[I’ve been] living in Kemper County all my life, been involved in the community all my life, and raised a family here,” Creer said. “[I] have two wonderful kids attending Mississippi State and Meridian Community College.”

Dr. Minh Duong and Kim Houston are also running for the Senate District 32 seat. The special election will be held on November 2.

