Advertisement

Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department suspends inmate visitation at adult, youth facilities

JCSD currently has 180 adult inmates in the Adult Detention Facility and is holding 7...
JCSD currently has 180 adult inmates in the Adult Detention Facility and is holding 7 juveniles-youth inmates in the Juvenile-Youth Detention Facility.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department has suspended inmate visitation at both the Adult Detention Facility and Juvenile-Youth Detention Facility due to COVID-19.

JCSD currently has 180 adult inmates in the Adult Detention Facility and is holding nine inmates in the Juvenile-Youth Detention Facility. The visitation suspension is effective until further notice.

“The risk to inmates, corrections officers and visitors is too great at this time to allow for visitation at our detention facilities even though the inmates and visitors are separated by safety glass and must use a telephone system to speak to each other,” said JCSD Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall. “The COVID-19 Delta Variant has such a high transmission rate that we just can’t take any chances right now of the pandemic spreading to our incarcerated individuals.”

Yesterday, the sheriff’s department’s announced that the main office and training center will be closed for a week due to a COVID-19 outbreak among staff. They expected to reopen both locations on Monday, Aug. 23, at 8 a.m.

They announced that emergency functions are still being performed and deputies, investigators and narcotics agents are responding to incidents. Residents should continue to call 911 to report emergencies or 601-425-3147 for non-emergency questions or incidents.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian City Hall
Meridian City Council approves 5 department heads
Johnny Thomas
Man turns himself in to MPD after seeing himself on WTOK
The city of Meridian announced Tuesday that Bonita Lakes Park and Northeast Park will close...
Bonita Lakes, Northeast parks to close earlier
Methamphetamine and other illegal substances were seized according to Sheriff Moore.
Multiple felony drug arrests made in Kemper County checkpoint
The Meridian Public School District is mourning the loss of two teachers.
2 local teachers died Thursday

Latest News

T-Mobile customers should take note of a security breach that may have exposed their information.
Data of 40 million plus exposed in latest T-Mobile breach
Vaccines work despite some breakthrough infections, health officials say.
Global health officials warn against boosters before rest of world vaccinated
COVID-19 testing is available through the Mississippi State Department of Health, as well as...
COVID-19 testing available through MSDH, clinics, hospitals
New Orleans police on Aug. 18 released this updated image of a man believed to be involved in...
Search continues for gunman after 5 shot on Bourbon Street for second weekend in a row
More than 20,000 students in quarantine last week after being exposed to COVID-19