Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department suspends inmate visitation at adult, youth facilities

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department has suspended inmate visitation at both the Adult Detention Facility and Juvenile-Youth Detention Facility due to COVID-19.

JCSD currently has 180 adult inmates in the Adult Detention Facility and is holding nine inmates in the Juvenile-Youth Detention Facility. The visitation suspension is effective until further notice.

“The risk to inmates, corrections officers and visitors is too great at this time to allow for visitation at our detention facilities even though the inmates and visitors are separated by safety glass and must use a telephone system to speak to each other,” said JCSD Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall. “The COVID-19 Delta Variant has such a high transmission rate that we just can’t take any chances right now of the pandemic spreading to our incarcerated individuals.”

Yesterday, the sheriff’s department’s announced that the main office and training center will be closed for a week due to a COVID-19 outbreak among staff. They expected to reopen both locations on Monday, Aug. 23, at 8 a.m.

They announced that emergency functions are still being performed and deputies, investigators and narcotics agents are responding to incidents. Residents should continue to call 911 to report emergencies or 601-425-3147 for non-emergency questions or incidents.

