Meridian police’s mounted patrol disbanded

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Meridian Police Department began a mounted patrol for downtown earlier this year under the previous administration and a different chief of police. Now the city is looking to relocate the animals after dismantling the patrol.

The two Clydesdales that made up the team haven’t had much work lately and some within the city think that it was a mistake to spend the money on the mounted patrol in the first place.

Mayor Jimmie Smith says the money used to maintain the horses will be better used if returned to the law enforcement budget.

“My personal opinion is that we don’t have the kind of crowds that we have in New York. So the horses aren’t being used effectively. So that’s why we are recommending that we reinvest that money in something more practical.”

Smith said the horses are currently being taken care of on an undisclosed farm in the county.

