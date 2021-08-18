Advertisement

Meridian police’s mounted patrol disbanded

Mounted patrol
Mounted patrol(wtok)
By Matt Robin
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Meridian Police Department began a mounted patrol for downtown earlier this year under the previous administration and a different chief of police. Now the city is looking to relocate the animals after dismantling the patrol.

The two Clydesdales that made up the team haven’t had much work lately and some within the city think that it was a mistake to spend the money on the mounted patrol in the first place.

Mayor Jimmie Smith says the money used to maintain the horses will be better used if returned to the law enforcement budget.

“My personal opinion is that we don’t have the kind of crowds that we have in New York. So the horses aren’t being used effectively. So that’s why we are recommending that we reinvest that money in something more practical.”

Mayor Jimmie Smith

Smith said the horses are currently being taken care of on an undisclosed farm in the county.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian City Hall
Meridian City Council approves 5 department heads
Johnny Thomas
Man turns himself in to MPD after seeing himself on WTOK
Methamphetamine and other illegal substances were seized according to Sheriff Moore.
Multiple felony drug arrests made in Kemper County checkpoint
The Meridian Public School District is mourning the loss of two teachers.
2 local teachers died Thursday
The city of Meridian announced Tuesday that Bonita Lakes Park and Northeast Park will close...
Bonita Lakes, Northeast parks to close earlier

Latest News

Freight train derailed Aug. 18 in Lauderdale County, Miss.
Train derailment
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington,...
Biden to require COVID vaccines for nursing home staff
Craig Hitt is Meridian's new community development director.
Hitt named Meridian’s Community Development Director
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 645K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases