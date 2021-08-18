Miss. senators, colleagues object to Biden relying on OPEC while restricting U.S. production

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTOK) - U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith have signed a letter encouraging President Biden to reverse his decision to ask the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to increase oil production in response to rising gas prices.

Twenty-four senators signed the letter, which makes it clear that the best and most effective way to reduce the price of gasoline at the pump is to unleash clean, affordable and reliable American energy.

“Since your first day in office, your Administration has pursued policies that have restricted and threatened American oil and gas development, which has had devastating consequences for American workers and consumers. It is astonishing that your Administration is now seeking assistance from an international oil cartel when America has sufficient domestic supply and reserves to increase output, which would reduce gasoline prices,” the Senators wrote. “We agree with your intent to reduce the cost of gas for hardworking Americans, but your domestic policy agenda has proven to have the opposite effect and continues to threaten American jobs and family budgets. We urge your Administration to revise its regulatory agenda and legislative priorities as it relates to domestic oil and gas development.”

Read the letter here below:

U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) led the letter, which was also signed by Senators Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-La.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), John Kennedy (R-La.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), Dan Sullivan (R-Ala.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), and Todd Young (R-Ind.).

