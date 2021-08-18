Graveside Services for Mr. Doss Edwards will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Yantley, AL with Rev. C.L. Franklin officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Edwards, 99, of Meridian, who died Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 at his residence. Visitation: Friday, August 20, 2021 from 5-6 p.m. at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel, Meridian.

