Advertisement

Mr. Doss Edwards

Doss Edwards
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Graveside Services for Mr. Doss Edwards will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Yantley, AL with Rev. C.L. Franklin officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Edwards, 99, of Meridian, who died Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 at his residence. Visitation: Friday, August 20, 2021 from 5-6 p.m. at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel, Meridian.

--

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home

Most Read

Meridian City Hall
Meridian City Council approves 5 department heads
Johnny Thomas
Man turns himself in to MPD after seeing himself on WTOK
Methamphetamine and other illegal substances were seized according to Sheriff Moore.
Multiple felony drug arrests made in Kemper County checkpoint
The Meridian Public School District is mourning the loss of two teachers.
2 local teachers died Thursday
The city of Meridian announced Tuesday that Bonita Lakes Park and Northeast Park will close...
Bonita Lakes, Northeast parks to close earlier

Latest News

Mr. George Earl Stewart
Ellen Walker Hartman
Craig Hitt is Meridian's new community development director.
Hitt named Meridian’s Community Development Director
Mr. Charlie Fluker
Mrs. Patricia Rhodes