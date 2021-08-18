Advertisement

Mr. James Timothy Hall

James Timothy Hall
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mr. Hall is survived by his children, Jennifer Elise Rhodes (Richard), James Robert “Bobby” Hall (Caiti), and Jared Lee Hall (Ashley); grandchildren, Hannah Rhodes, Haley Rhodes, Hensley Rhodes, Mackenzie Hall, Harrison Hall, Alice Hall, Audrey Hall, and Robert Hall; his parents, Robert O. and Ann D. Hall; his siblings, Mike Hall (Debbie), Barbara Blackwell (George), and Joey Hall (Mandy); and nieces and nephews, Nicole Stewart, Cody Blackwell, and Cooper Blackwell.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

