Graveside Services for Mr. Richard West will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Archusa Cemetery, Quitman with Rev. Alonzo Williams officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. West, 68, of Quitman, who died Monday, August 9th, 2021 at H.C. Watkins Memorial Hospital, Quitman. Visitation: Friday, August 20, 2021 from 6-7 p.m. at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home, Quitman.

--

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home