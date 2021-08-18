Advertisement

Multiple felony drug arrests made in Kemper county checkpoint

Methamphetamine and other illegal substances were seized according to Sheriff Moore.
Methamphetamine and other illegal substances were seized according to Sheriff Moore.(Staff)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Around four felony drug arrests were made in a roadside safety checkpoint on Hwy 45 S in Kemper county Tuesday night, according to Sheriff James Moore.

Moore said the checkpoint was on Dan Cotton Rd and was put in place to further rid the county of illegal drugs.

Methamphetamine and other illegal substances were seized according to Sheriff Moore.

Moore said it was a partnership between the Kemper County Sheriff’s Office, The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, and Kemper County Wildlife and Fisheries.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Thomas
Man wanted in connection with Aug. 7 homicide
The Meridian Public School District is mourning the loss of two teachers.
2 local teachers died Thursday
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
8th grader’s sudden death from COVID shocks her small Mississippi community
Johnny Mixtun. 35, arrested and charged with forcible rape
Lauderdale Co. man arrested for rape
The classrooms are ready in Lauderdale County schools.
West Lauderdale Elementary triggers distance learning

Latest News

Meridian City Council approves 5 department heads
Meridian City Council approves 5 department heads
2021 Ham Jam Arts Festival cancelled
2021 Ham Jam Arts Festival cancelled
The rest of this weekend will be on-and-off rainy or even stormy. We'll trend drier and hotter...
Showers and storms increase this week before drying this weekend
Greg Abbott, who was vaccinated in 2020, was isolating in the governor’s mansion in Austin and...
Texas governor tests positive for COVID-19, in ‘good health’