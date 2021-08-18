Multiple felony drug arrests made in Kemper county checkpoint

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Around four felony drug arrests were made in a roadside safety checkpoint on Hwy 45 S in Kemper county Tuesday night, according to Sheriff James Moore.

Moore said the checkpoint was on Dan Cotton Rd and was put in place to further rid the county of illegal drugs.

Methamphetamine and other illegal substances were seized according to Sheriff Moore.

Moore said it was a partnership between the Kemper County Sheriff’s Office, The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, and Kemper County Wildlife and Fisheries.

