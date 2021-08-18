Advertisement

Northwest Middle School transitions to virtual learning

Northwest Middle School
Northwest Middle School(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s Northwest Middle School will transition to virtual learning as a precaution due to COVID-19 safety concerns as of Thursday.

With the number of teachers and students testing positive or being quarantined, the district said it’s difficult to continue face-to-face instruction and supervise students with staff. Those teachers and students who are close contacts have been notified.

The school will participate in virtual learning for five instructional days beginning Aug. 19, and return to face-to-face instruction Thursday, Aug. 26.

Teachers are prepared for virtual learning and will continue instruction while loading assignments through Canvas.
Zoom links will be provided by the teachers. Students should follow the guidelines below:
● Follow their regular school day schedule of 8:20 a.m. - 3:20 p.m. through Zoom
● Access Zoom link sent by their teachers
● Attend each class to be considered present
● Log in to class within 10 minutes of the start of the class
● Email their teacher if they are experiencing problems logging into Zoom
The district said this was not an easy decision but it’s making the safety and well-being of students and staff the number one priority.

