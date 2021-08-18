Advertisement

Reeves issues statement on resignation of MDA executive

John Rounsaville
John Rounsaville(mississippi.org)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves issued a statement Tuesday on the resignation of John Rounsaville, who served as executive director of the Mississippi Development Authority.

Rounsaville resigned on August 13 after an investigation into his conduct.

The governor said he’s been removed from the day-to-day operation of the agency and is on administrative leave until the end of the month.

Governor Reeves said after reviewing the case, he allowed Rounsaville to submit his resignation.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian City Hall
Meridian City Council approves 5 department heads
Johnny Thomas
Man turns himself in to MPD after seeing himself on WTOK
The city of Meridian announced Tuesday that Bonita Lakes Park and Northeast Park will close...
Bonita Lakes, Northeast parks to close earlier
The Meridian Public School District is mourning the loss of two teachers.
2 local teachers died Thursday
The left lane of Interstate 20 eastbound at the I-20/59 split will be closed for a time this...
Temporary lane closure on I-20 this week

Latest News

Grace is moving towards Mexico
Grace becomes the second hurricane of this season
T-Mobile customers should take note of a security breach that may have exposed their information.
Data of more than 40 million exposed in T-Mobile breach
JCSD currently has 180 adult inmates in the Adult Detention Facility and is holding 7...
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department suspends inmate visitation at adult, youth facilities
Texas state Rep. Senfronia Thompson, dean of the Texas House of Representatives, is joined by...
Texas high court rules Democratic lawmakers can be arrested