Showers form tonight, then stormy periods likely on Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Rain will begin increasing tonight as a mid-level low pressure waves approaches our area. Tonight’s rain is a taste test of more widespread rain on the way for Thursday.

This evening will be mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms possible after sunset. We won’t all get rain, but rain can be heavy where it falls. The rest of tonight will be mostly cloudy. The low temperature will be near 74 degrees. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with periods of rain and thunder. Rain can fall heavily at times. The high temperature can be as high as 89 degrees, but it may be that we don’t all get that warm.

Some changes in this forecast.... we have added a small chance for rain to the weekend. High pressure will expand to our west. It will divert the jet stream winds up around 35,000 feet in a way that the jet stream can carry small disturbances over the top of us. With warm and humid air beneath those small disturbances, showers and thunderstorms could become possible, though they are not a guarantee. We’ll be monitoring for further changes with this.

For now the weekend still looks mostly dry aside from a few stray showers or thunderstorms each afternoon. The potential for any rain will diminish beyond the weekend as the heat builds through the weekend and next week.

