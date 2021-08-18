Showers and storms increase this week before drying this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The tropics are still rather active, but there’s no immediate concern for our area in the next five days. We do have rain on the way. It will be brief and will be followed by some dry, hot weather.

Rain Increases Late Wednesday

Our next weather maker will arrive late Wednesday. It will bring periods of showers and storms through Thursday and into early Friday. A few showers are possible Wednesday afternoon. Then showers and storms will begin increasing after sunset Wednesday. The whole night won’t be soggy, but showers and storms will increase again on Thursday. We’ll get another break Thursday night before showers and storm pick up again on Friday. By Friday afternoon and especially Friday night, drier air will arrive.

Warming & Drying This Weekend

After the rain exits, the heat will turn up. High temperatures this weekend through at least next Tuesday will be in the mid-90s. Heat index values will go back up to around 105 degrees. The chance for rain will be less than 10% for this hot stretch. This should be a good period for baling hay with a high likelihood of a dry stretch of several days.

Our Next 24 Hours

A stray shower is possible early this evening. Realistically, rain is unlikely and nearly all of our area will stay dry. Otherwise, tonight will be mostly clear. The low temperature by morning will be near 74 degrees. Wednesday will start sunny. Clouds will begin building after lunch time, and a few showers are possible during the day. The high temperature will be near 93 degrees with a heat index closer to 100 degrees. Showers and storms will increase after dark. Still, we won’t all get rain.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.