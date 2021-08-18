Advertisement

Umbrella weather the next few days

You'll Need the Umbrella the next few days
You'll Need the Umbrella the next few days(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

You’ll need the umbrella through Friday due to an upper level disturbance that will enhance our rain chances. Today will be far from a wash-out, but early afternoon plans could encounter hit & miss storms. Then, this evening, we’re expecting a better coverage of rain. So, expect some downpours as you head out for dinner plans or evening activities. Thursday, the rain chances go up a little more, then down a bit for Friday. There will be a lack of rain this weekend, but ohhh does it heat up!

There will be an upper level area of high pressure (or heat dome) that’ll slide over our region starting this weekend. This will lead to temps climbing a little above the average into the mid 90s, and the humidity will make the heat index soar over 100 degrees. So, plan for the late summer heat to crank up a bit leading into next week.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian City Hall
Meridian City Council approves 5 department heads
Johnny Thomas
Man turns himself in to MPD after seeing himself on WTOK
The city of Meridian announced Tuesday that Bonita Lakes Park and Northeast Park will close...
Bonita Lakes, Northeast parks to close earlier
The Meridian Public School District is mourning the loss of two teachers.
2 local teachers died Thursday
The left lane of Interstate 20 eastbound at the I-20/59 split will be closed for a time this...
Temporary lane closure on I-20 this week

Latest News

Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - August 18th, 2021
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - August 18th, 2021
The rest of this weekend will be on-and-off rainy or even stormy. We'll trend drier and hotter...
Showers and storms increase this week before drying this weekend
Weather - August 17, 2021
Weather - August 17, 2021
Slightly drier air in place today
A tad less muggy today