Umbrella weather the next few days

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

You’ll need the umbrella through Friday due to an upper level disturbance that will enhance our rain chances. Today will be far from a wash-out, but early afternoon plans could encounter hit & miss storms. Then, this evening, we’re expecting a better coverage of rain. So, expect some downpours as you head out for dinner plans or evening activities. Thursday, the rain chances go up a little more, then down a bit for Friday. There will be a lack of rain this weekend, but ohhh does it heat up!

There will be an upper level area of high pressure (or heat dome) that’ll slide over our region starting this weekend. This will lead to temps climbing a little above the average into the mid 90s, and the humidity will make the heat index soar over 100 degrees. So, plan for the late summer heat to crank up a bit leading into next week.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.