Washington requires COVID-19 vaccination for teachers, staff

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington state is expanding its COVID-19 vaccine mandate to include all public, charter and private school teachers and staff — plus those working at the state’s colleges and universities.

Those who are not fully vaccinated by Oct. 18 risk losing their jobs, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday.

COVID cases are skyrocketing, in large part due to the Delta variant. The best way to protect everyone is to get vaccinated and wear a mask.



Today I announced a vaccine requirement working in K-12, most childcare and early learning, and higher education. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) August 18, 2021

Inslee’s office said the latest mandate also applies to college coaches, including Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich, who said he has declined to be vaccinated for personal reasons. Rolovich is one of two state employees scheduled to make more than $3 million this year along with Washington football coach Jimmy Lake.

Inslee on Wednesday also expanded the statewide indoor mask mandate in place for non-vaccinated individuals to include those who are vaccinated.

