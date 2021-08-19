Advertisement

ADPH: Phone calls about Medicare not coming from us

The Alabama Department of Public Health said Thursday it has received reports that people are...
The Alabama Department of Public Health said Thursday it has received reports that people are receiving unsolicited telephone calls, some asking unsolicited questions about their Medicare coverage.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - The Alabama Department of Public Health said Thursday it has received reports that people are receiving unsolicited telephone calls, some asking unsolicited questions about their Medicare coverage.

One of the phones numbers from which calls appear to be coming is a county health department. However, there are many legitimate reasons public health may be calling that include notification about COVID-19 test results.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris advises people who get these fraudulent Medicare calls to never provide any personal information such as Social Security numbers or addresses. The public is advised to hang up if they receive such calls.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train derails in Russell, Miss.
Freight train derails in Russell
Portion of a building fell into the road during demolition
Demolition goes wrong on Front Street
Methamphetamine and other illegal substances were seized according to Sheriff Moore.
Multiple felony drug arrests made in Kemper County checkpoint
Mounted patrol
Meridian police’s mounted patrol disbanded

Latest News

Derailed train from Wednesday.
Railroad reopens following train derailment
On-and-off showers and heavy storms are likely throught Friday evening.
On-and-off heavy storms likely through Friday
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near US Capitol
Elton Live! The Ultimate Tribute
Elton John tribute band coming to Meridian