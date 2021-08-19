A graveside service will be held at Decatur Cemetery on Highway 15, Friday, August 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m.

Barbara Nell Finney Deaton of Decatur, Mississippi, passed away August 16, 2021, as a result of pancreatic cancer. She was the youngest of seven children born to Ollie and Maude Finney on March 3, 1941, in the Old Union community of Lee County, Mississippi. She spent her childhood years in Old Union and attended school in Palmetto and Shannon. She married Alford Jackson Deaton at Old Union Baptist Church on March 19, 1960. After shortly residing in Starkville and Grenada, they moved to Decatur in 1968 where Al taught physics and computer science at East Central Community College. Barbara began work as a secretary at East Central in 1975 and retired there after 27 ½ years of service. The Deatons were active members of Clarke-Venable Baptist Church in Decatur, and Barbara faithfully played the organ and piano for over 40 years. After retirement, Al and Barbara enjoyed playing in a dulcimer group, which traveled to local nursing homes to brighten the days of their residents with folk and gospel standards. Everyone who knew Barbara admired her faithfulness to her family, friends, and church, and they witnessed her gentle compassion for all those she met.

Mrs. Deaton is survived by her sons, Phil Deaton (Karen Fratesi), and Steve Deaton (Suzanne Deaton); four grandchildren, Emily Deaton, Alex Deaton, Zach Deaton, and Ana Deaton; four great grandchildren, Hannah Sly, Avie Deaton, Chloe Tos, Zachary Deaton, Jr., and Greyson Gluck; four siblings, Doris Ryan, Ezra Finney, Paul Finney, and Wayne Finney.

Mrs. Deaton was preceded in death by her husband Alford Deaton, her brother Alvis Finney, and her sister Imogene Finney.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Clarke-Venable Baptist Church (362 W. Broad Street, Decatur, MS 39327, //clarkevenable.com/giving) or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital (262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, //stjude.org/donate).

Milling Funeral Home of Union in charge of the arrangements.

