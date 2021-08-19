Advertisement

Black cat alerts rescuers to owner’s whereabouts in ravine

By CNN
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORNWALL, England (CNN) – Black cats get a bad rap. Traditionally, they’re known as harbingers of bad luck.

But the owner of a black cat in England turned out to be very lucky indeed.

An 83-year-old woman had been reported missing in a rural area near Cornwall.

While searching, neighbors were alerted to her whereabouts by her cat, Piran.

It was the cat’s relentless meowing that revealed the woman had tumbled down a 70-foot ravine.

Emergency crews responded and hoisted the woman to safety.

She was taken to a hospital by air ambulance, where authorities say she’s in good spirits.

The woman’s neighbor said without the beckoning cat, it could have taken much longer to locate the fallen woman.

Local police went a step further, saying “Piran the cat saved the day!”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train derails in Russell, Miss.
Freight train derails in Russell
Methamphetamine and other illegal substances were seized according to Sheriff Moore.
Multiple felony drug arrests made in Kemper County checkpoint
Mounted patrol
Meridian police’s mounted patrol disbanded
Northwest Middle School
Northwest Middle School transitions to virtual learning

Latest News

The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday it has proposed fines against 34 more...
In unfriendly skies, fines for unruly passengers top $1 million
FILE - In this July 16, 2021, file photo, nurses and doctors in the CoxHealth Emergency...
ER nurses see increase in assaults, health care CEO says
Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker has tested positive for COVID-19. His office issued a statement...
Wicker tests positive for COVID-19
FILE- In this Thursday, March 5, 2009 file photo the Library of Congress is seen on Capitol...
Police say man in pickup near Capitol claims he has a bomb
The demolition of a building on Front St. went wrong Thursday morning, knocking out power poles.
Demolition goes wrong on Front Street