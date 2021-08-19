Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report August 19, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
PAUL H LESTER19703647 23RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
JOSHUA SHELBY1989180 SHADY SCHOOL RD LAUREL, MSPUBLIC DRUNK

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 18, 2021, at 6:00 AM to August 19, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 2:15 AM on August 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2200 block of South Frontage Road. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 8:50 AM on August 18, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 5300 block of 5th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
There were not any shootings reported.

