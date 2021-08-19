City of Meridian Arrest Report August 19, 2021
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|PAUL H LESTER
|1970
|3647 23RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|JOSHUA SHELBY
|1989
|180 SHADY SCHOOL RD LAUREL, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 18, 2021, at 6:00 AM to August 19, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 2:15 AM on August 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2200 block of South Frontage Road. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 8:50 AM on August 18, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 5300 block of 5th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
There were not any shootings reported.