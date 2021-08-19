City of Meridian Arrest Report August 19, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 2:15 AM on August 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2200 block of South Frontage Road. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

At 8:50 AM on August 18, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 5300 block of 5th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

There were not any shootings reported.