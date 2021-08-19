Advertisement

Crimenet 08_19_21

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Heather Hardy.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Heather Hardy.

Hardy is a 30-year-old White female who stands approximately 5′ 7″ in height, weighing 165 pounds.

She is wanted on a probation violation warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where she was originally convicted of the crime of being in possession of methamphetamine,

If you know where Hardy can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

