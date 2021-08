MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The demolition of a building on Front Street in Meridian went wrong Thursday morning.

A man was using a lift to demolish the facade of a dilapidated building when many bricks and rubble took out the power lines and poles. Power was restored as of about 12 noon.

