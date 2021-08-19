Elton John tribute band coming to Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - If you can’t help but sing a long every time an Elton John song comes on the radio, then there is a concert for you! Elton Live! The Ultimate Tribute will perform at the Riley Center on Friday, October 22.

“This music is the soundtrack of your life. Whether you were born in the 50s, the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, it doesn’t matter,” said Brian Stephens, the drummer for Elton Live! The Ultimate Tribute. “Elton John music is woven into the fabric of your entire life. You grew up on it.”

The show will begin at 7 p.m. and feature over 2 hours of non-stop hits!

“You can get tickets at eltonlivetickets.com. All the information’s there,” Stephens said. “[The] promo video of the band, find out everything that you want to, and we got special VIP packages for people who want the full Elton Live! The Ultimate Tribute experience.”

Stephens said one thing that makes this concert different is the fact that he and his brother Scotty are paying their own money to bring the concert to Meridian.

“This isn’t like we normally do where we show up and somebody has a check for us,” Stephens said. “My brother Scotty and I love this show so much, this music so much, and we love Meridian so much, that we’re going into our own pockets to get this thing here, and we want everyone in Meridian to experience this amazing show.”

The band in its current line-up began performing a little over 8 months ago.

“And we’ve been touring the country since then, with probably the most dynamic show that you’ve seen, not just the most dynamic Elton John tribute show, but one of the most dynamic stage productions touring nationally,” Stephens explained.

The group is also looking for corporate and local business sponsors to build ties with the community. If you’re interested, email office@brianstephens.com.

Here is the full line-up of the tribute band:

Steven Dodd: Elton John

L’Tanya Shields: Vocals (she was formerly a touring background vocalist for Elton John and recorded with him in the studio. Sheilds appears on Elton’s “Peachtree Road” album.)

Brian Stephens: Drums and Musical Director

Scott Patton: Guitar & Background Vocals (You may know him from being the lead guitarist and musical director for the band Sugarland.)

Kris Dale: Bass Guitar

Laura Mustari: Keyboards & Background Vocals

Ron Temske: Keyboards & Background Vocals

Luis Madrid: Percussion

