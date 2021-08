Outside Funeral Services for Mrs. Irene Allen Jones will be held on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Freedom Rock Church, Meridian (Parking Lot) with Rev. LaBaron Hedgemon officiating. Burial: Chamberlain Cemetery, Preston. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mrs. Jones, 58, of Meridian, who died Friday, August 13th, 2021 at Anderson Regional Medical Center, Meridian. Visitation: Saturday, August 21, 2021 from 5-6 p.m. at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel, Meridian.

--

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home