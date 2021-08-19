Newton issues mask mandate

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Newton will require people to wear a face mask to go into any business as of 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20.

The mandate was voted on and passed unanimously at a board of aldermen meeting Tuesday, Aug. 17.

The resolution states the following: * All businesses shall require its customers to wear a mask before entrance onto its premises. The policy is no mask, no entry. This mandate applies to all places of business.



* Any and all employees of a business must wear a mask when interacting with the public.



* All citizens of the city of Newton who are out and amongst the public must wear a mask for the protection of themselves, the public welfare, loved ones and the health of others.



As of now, Newton is the only city in east Mississippi that has passed a mask mandate.



“We’re hoping this will help. Anything that can block germs from spreading from one person to another, I think, is something we need to try. Several local businesses have asked that this be put in place so that they would have the support of the city, in requiring their customers to wear masks.”

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.