Advertisement

Newton issues mask mandate

Newton City Hall
Newton City Hall(wtok)
By Matt Robin
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Newton will require people to wear a face mask to go into any business as of 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20.

The mandate was voted on and passed unanimously at a board of aldermen meeting Tuesday, Aug. 17.

The resolution states the following:
* All businesses shall require its customers to wear a mask before entrance onto its premises. The policy is no mask, no entry. This mandate applies to all places of business.

* Any and all employees of a business must wear a mask when interacting with the public.

* All citizens of the city of Newton who are out and amongst the public must wear a mask for the protection of themselves, the public welfare, loved ones and the health of others.

As of now, Newton is the only city in east Mississippi that has passed a mask mandate.

“We’re hoping this will help. Anything that can block germs from spreading from one person to another, I think, is something we need to try. Several local businesses have asked that this be put in place so that they would have the support of the city, in requiring their customers to wear masks.”

Brian Mayo - Newton City Attorney

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train derails in Russell, Miss.
Freight train derails in Russell
The demolition of a building on Front St. went wrong Thursday morning, knocking out power poles.
Demolition goes wrong on Front Street
Methamphetamine and other illegal substances were seized according to Sheriff Moore.
Multiple felony drug arrests made in Kemper County checkpoint
Mounted patrol
Meridian police’s mounted patrol disbanded

Latest News

Gov. Tate Reeves responds to a reporter's question during a news briefing regarding...
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Reeves gives latest on COVID-19 response
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near Capitol
Marion Town Hall is temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Marion closing town hall due to positive COVID test
LIVE: Gov. Reeves gives latest on COVID-19 response