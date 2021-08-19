On-and-off heavy storms likely through Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Showers and storms will finish off the week, but a few showers may still be possible amid a drying trend this weekend.

Our Next 24 Hours

Occasional showers and heavy storms will take a break starting between 10 PM and midnight tonight. The rest of tonight will be mostly cloudy. The low temperature will be near 73 degrees. Friday will be mostly cloudy. Occasional showers and heavy storms will resume between about noon and midnight. In between the showers, the high temperature can be as high as 88 degrees, but we may not all get quite that warm. Showers and storms will break between 10 PM and midnight.

An additional one to three inches of rain will fall on Friday for a lot of us. There will be areas that may not even get a half inch. In localized heavier rain, more than four inches of rain can fall.

Looking Ahead

Showers and storms will grow fewer this weekend, but a few showers or thunderstorms are still possible on both Saturday and Sunday. The chance for rain is trending up in response to changes in the wind flow at the jet stream level - up around 35,000-40,000 feet. The jet stream changes are in response to the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred and energy from Tropical Storm Henri off the U.S. East Coast.

