Pop-up vaccination clinics coming to Kemper County

Friday, August 27th

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Saturday, August 28th

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Farmers Market Building

587 Old Scooba Street

DeKalb, Mississippi



Anyone 12 years and older is eligible for vaccination. Pfizer two-dose vaccine, and Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine (for those 18 and over) will be available.



No documentation or identification is required. Second vaccine doses will be available in the area three weeks later.