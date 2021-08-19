Advertisement

Pop-up vaccination clinics coming to Kemper County

COVID-19 vaccinations
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health will host special pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Kemper County Aug. 27-28.

No appointments necessary. Drop by, or make an appointment at https://covidvaccine.umc.edu.

Here’s the schedule:
Friday, August 27th
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturday, August 28th
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Farmers Market Building
587 Old Scooba Street
DeKalb, Mississippi

Anyone 12 years and older is eligible for vaccination. Pfizer two-dose vaccine, and Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine (for those 18 and over) will be available.

No documentation or identification is required. Second vaccine doses will be available in the area three weeks later.

