Railroad reopens following train derailment

RUSSELL, Miss. (WTOK) - Trains were rolling once again less than 24 hours after a derailment Wednesday morning halted traffic.

Fifteen train cars and 24 containers of freight were thrown from the tracks just before noon Wednesday. Crews from Jackson and Birmingham worked throughout Wednesday night to replace the missing tracks.

Amtrak and other trains will now be able to use the railroad, but with a 10 mph speed limit in that area. Officials say it could take 30 to 60 days for all of the cars and debris to be removed.

