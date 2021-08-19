Showers and storms to end the workweek

Advertisement

Unsettled weather to end the week
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Scattered to numerous showers & storms are expected for the next couple of days due to an upper level disturbance that will enhance our rain chances. Your morning plans won’t be washed out, but active weather is expected for PM activities. So, make sure to keep the umbrella close-by as we wrap-up the workweek. Rainfall estimates of nearly an inch are possible for parts of the area today through Friday.

The weekend brings drier weather, but a few hit and miss storms are possible during the heat of the day. Plan on seasonable heat with highs in the low 90s and heat indices near 100 degrees.

Next week, heat indices will climb above 105 degrees for many areas due to very muggy conditions & actual temps climbing into the mid 90s. An upper level ridge of High pressure will dominate our region, and it’ll help those temps spike. It’ll also help put a lid on widespread rain development.

