Third Thursday rescheduled for September 16th

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - If you were planning on heading out to Third Thursday today, you’ll have to wait a little longer. The event, normally held the third Thursday of month, was set to feature The Mighty Souls Brass Band, but due to the threat of rainfall the event has been rescheduled to September 16th. The mini float parade will take place on that rescheduled date as well.

