Advertisement

Third Thursday rescheduled for September 16th

Third Thursday rescheduled for September 16th
Third Thursday rescheduled for September 16th(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - If you were planning on heading out to Third Thursday today, you’ll have to wait a little longer. The event, normally held the third Thursday of month, was set to feature The Mighty Souls Brass Band, but due to the threat of rainfall the event has been rescheduled to September 16th. The mini float parade will take place on that rescheduled date as well.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portion of a building fell into the road during demolition
Demolition goes wrong on Front Street
Train derails in Russell, Miss.
Freight train derails in Russell
Methamphetamine and other illegal substances were seized according to Sheriff Moore.
Multiple felony drug arrests made in Kemper County checkpoint
Mounted patrol
Meridian police’s mounted patrol disbanded

Latest News

Demolition goes wrong on Front Street
Demolition goes wrong on Front Street
Elton John tribute band coming to Meridian
Elton John tribute band coming to Meridian
Weather - August 19, 2021
Weather - August 19, 2021
Lamar Raiders prep for season opener
Lamar Raiders prep for season opener
Newton issues mask mandate
Newton issues mask mandate