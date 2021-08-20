Advertisement

Alabama’s July unemployment rate falls to 3.2%

(WAVE 3 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey and Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced Friday that Alabama’s July 2021 unemployment rate is 3.2%, down from June’s rate of 3.3%.

It’s also well below July 2020′s rate of 7.4%. July’s rate represents 71,627 unemployed persons, compared to 73,769 in June and 165,510 in July 2020.

Alabama’s 3.2% remains below the July national rate of 5.4%.

“Each month we edge closer and closer to our pre-pandemic unemployment rate,” said Governor Kay Ivey. “Employers have added over 73,000 jobs in the past year, and nearly 83,000 more people are working today than they were last year. Industries that were hit the hardest are seeing employment numbers increase monthly. We’ll keep working as hard as we can to continue this remarkable progress.”

In July, 2,138,925 people were counted as employed, up 82,577 from July 2020.

Over the year, wage and salary employment increased 73,100 with the biggest gains seen in leisure and hospitality (+25,400), manufacturing (+11,900), and education and health services (+10,700), among others. Annual losses were seen in construction and mining and logging.

“The Alabama Career Center System continues to connect employers and job seekers through local and regional job fairs. These collaborative community events are targeting industry sectors that still need employees and job seekers looking for new or better opportunities,” said Washington. “Those sectors, along with wages, are hitting new record highs. The average weekly wage for the private sector was up a whopping $64.16 over the year.”

Counties with the lowest unemployment rates are Shelby County at 2.1%, Blount County at 2.2%, and Cullman and Marshall Counties at 2.3%. Counties with the highest unemployment rates are Wilcox County at 11.2%, Lowndes County at 9.7%, and Perry County at 9.4%.

Major cities with the lowest unemployment rates are Homewood at 1.8%, Vestavia Hills at 2.1%, and Hoover and Madison at 2.2%. Major cities with the highest unemployment rates are Selma at 9.4%, Prichard at 8.1%, and Anniston 6.2%.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portion of a building fell into the road during demolition
Demolition goes wrong on Front Street
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves
Reeves stands firm on denying mandates; says he won’t ‘politicize the virus’
Train derails in Russell, Miss.
Freight train derails in Russell
Logan Strauss, 5, does his schoolwork at home with his laptop while participating in an online...
State educators vote to allow hybrid schedules amid COVID-19 surge
Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker has tested positive for COVID-19. His office issued a statement...
Wicker tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

The New York City Police Department released dramatic video of a save on the city’s subway...
WATCH: Officer, good Samaritan pull man off subway tracks moments before train arrives
Poison control calls spike as people take livestock dewormer to treat COVID-19
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 5,048 new cases reported Fri.
FILE - In this Aug. 9 2021, file photo a Canada Border Services Agency officer hands documents...
US keeps ban on nonessential border crossings to slow COVID-19