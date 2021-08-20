Advertisement

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin tests positive for COVID-19

Coach Bryan Harsin answers reporter questions at his first SEC Media Days. Auburn University...
Coach Bryan Harsin answers reporter questions at his first SEC Media Days. Auburn University confirmed Friday, Aug. 20, that he's tested positive for COVID-19.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University’s new head football coach has been sidelined with a positive COVID-19 test.

The Auburn Tigers released a statement Friday afternoon in which Coach Bryan Harsin confirmed he’s self-isolating.

“Yesterday I tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. I am isolating at home while experiencing no symptoms,” Harsin said. “As we have navigated through the pandemic, contingency plans have been in place should a situation like this arise. We prepared for this.”

While Harsin is away, Coach Jeff Schmedding will assume in-person head coaching duties.

“I will continue to participate remotely in meetings and practice,” Harsin added. “Just like in a game, teams that handle adversity and make necessary adjustments are those that are most successful.”

Harsin expressed his “full confidence” in his staff and team and said “I know they will continue to prepare with the same intensity and focus that they have since camp started.”

