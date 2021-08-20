Blue Alert canceled, man suspected of shooting Jackson officer in custody

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The man suspected of shooting a Jackson police officer Thursday is now in custody.

His name is Nathaniel Garner and the search for him ended overnight, according to state police.

Investigators believe he shot the officer during a “gunfight.”

According to Chief James Davis, police were called Thursday about men in a park with guns. When officers approached one of the suspect’s vehicles, it sped away.

Officers later discover the vehicle abandoned with the driver’s side door open.

When they went to inspect it, a suspect on the porch of an abandoned house began shooting at them. Officers then returned fire.

One of the officers was shot during this “gunfight.” The suspect then ran through the back of the abandoned house.

The injured officer, identified as Allen Mays, was taken to UMMC to have surgery.

Mays is in stable condition while Garner is in police custody.

Jackson police officer in the hospital after being shot during ‘gunfight’ (JPD)

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.