City of Meridian Arrest Report August 20, 2021

By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
ALEJANDRO LUNA19844796 DALE DR MARION, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
CHELCEE VARNADO1989100 GUN CIR ENTERPRISE, MSSHOPLIFTING
ANGELA QUIGLEY19721744 GEORGE BUTLER RD MERIDAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
SHANNON N DAVIS19822413 B ST MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
TRESPASSING
BRIAN L LARD19981413 15TH ST APT 13 MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF RELEASE
LABRAIYA FOSTER20001413 15TH ST APT 13 MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 19, 2021, at 6:00 AM to August 20, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 10:23 AM on August 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1100 block of Front Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 6:23 PM on August 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3200 block of 12th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 4:50 PM on August 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 900 block of 23rd Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
There were not any shootings reported.

