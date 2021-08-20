City of Meridian Arrest Report August 20, 2021
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|ALEJANDRO LUNA
|1984
|4796 DALE DR MARION, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|CHELCEE VARNADO
|1989
|100 GUN CIR ENTERPRISE, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|ANGELA QUIGLEY
|1972
|1744 GEORGE BUTLER RD MERIDAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|SHANNON N DAVIS
|1982
|2413 B ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
TRESPASSING
|BRIAN L LARD
|1998
|1413 15TH ST APT 13 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF RELEASE
|LABRAIYA FOSTER
|2000
|1413 15TH ST APT 13 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|ALEJANDRO LUNA
|1984
|4796 DALE DR MARION, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 19, 2021, at 6:00 AM to August 20, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 10:23 AM on August 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1100 block of Front Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 6:23 PM on August 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3200 block of 12th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 4:50 PM on August 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 900 block of 23rd Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
There were not any shootings reported.