City of Meridian Arrest Report August 20, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 10:23 AM on August 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1100 block of Front Street. Entry was gained through a window.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 6:23 PM on August 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 3200 block of 12th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 4:50 PM on August 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 900 block of 23rd Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

There were not any shootings reported.