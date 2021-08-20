City of Meridian recommending face masks

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian announced at a Friday news conference it’s recommending the wearing of face masks indoors and when social distancing is not possible, but is not enacting a mandate.

Officials said masks have been proven to help limit transmission and have helped inside city buildings, where visitors and employees are required to wear them.

