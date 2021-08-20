Advertisement

City of Meridian recommending face masks

Meridian City Hall
Meridian City Hall(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian announced at a Friday news conference it’s recommending the wearing of face masks indoors and when social distancing is not possible, but is not enacting a mandate.

Officials said masks have been proven to help limit transmission and have helped inside city buildings, where visitors and employees are required to wear them.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portion of a building fell into the road during demolition
Demolition goes wrong on Front Street
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves
Reeves stands firm on denying mandates; says he won’t ‘politicize the virus’
Train derails in Russell, Miss.
Freight train derails in Russell
Logan Strauss, 5, does his schoolwork at home with his laptop while participating in an online...
State educators vote to allow hybrid schedules amid COVID-19 surge
Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker has tested positive for COVID-19. His office issued a statement...
Wicker tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Meridian High School
Meridian High goes to hybrid learning Monday
Dash for Dementia on Sept. 25th, 2021
Meridian Living will host “Dash for Dementia” in September
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 653K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
The New York City Police Department released dramatic video of a save on the city’s subway...
WATCH: Officer, good Samaritan pull man off subway tracks moments before train arrives