Cleanup after Southeast Lauderdale High School gym fire

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A July 24 fire caused significant damage to the Southeast Lauderdale High School gymnasium, just a week before school started. Officials said it caused thousands of dollars worth of damage. But cleanup is underway.

“Right before we were starting school, about a week before, we had a small fire that produced a lot of smoke. It did a lot of smoke damage to the building,” said Southeast Lauderdale principal, Russell Keene.

School officials said the fire started in the lobby of the gym. It destroyed a few things in its path as it spread through the gym, but officials said smoke caused the worst damage.

“It is just a lot of labor-intensive work. The smoke burned for roughly 12 hours unchecked. It produced a lot of smoke. It got all over the gym, behind the stage, and everywhere,” said Keene.

The smoke stained the walls of the gym and everything in it. Cleanup crews have been working for weeks to get the gym ready for use.

“Literally, the entire gym ceiling had to be wiped down and vacuumed,” said Keene.

“We have been in the process of cleaning up for 3 weeks now. We are painting over the smoke damage and getting rid of the smoke smell. There is a lot of paint everywhere. We are having a hard time finding and procuring,” said Keene.

All of the trophies and other equipment that could be saved were hauled out to be cleaned or restored. School officials said they want to have the building back in shape before the end of the month.

“I am hoping we will have some type of ribbon cutting coming up possibly on August the 27th. They are moving extremely fast. They are working 12 hour days. The scope of the job is huge. We lost a lot of things because of the smoke especially some of the older trophies. We weren’t able to save a lot of the older trophies. Some of those were destroyed. We were able to save all the state championships. We put a lot of effort into them,” said Keene.

If you would like to donate to help defray the costs, you can visit the school’s website for more information.

